Galloping Gobbler Runners Can Pick Up Race Packets Early at HuMane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Runners and walkers participating in the annual Galloping Gobbler 5K have a new way to get ready for Thanksgiving Day this year. The race, a Fort Wayne tradition, will be held Thursday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m., starting at Leesburg Road and Lansing Street.

For the first time, participants can pick up their race packets early on Monday afternoon at HuMane Fort Wayne, 901 Leesburg Road. Packet pickup includes bib numbers, timing chips, t-shirts, and other race items and will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will also have the opportunity to tour the shelter and meet adoptable cats and dogs.

“HuMane Fort Wayne’s new location on Leesburg Road is right on the race route, making it a perfect spot for early packet pickup,” said race director Mitch Harper. “This gives participants a relaxed option to get everything in order before Thanksgiving morning.”

Traditional packet pickup options will still be available at Hutzell Athletic Center on the University of Saint Francis campus, the night before the race from 5:15 to 7 p.m., or Thursday morning from 7:15 a.m. Participants can also register in person at either location or online at getmeregistered.com/FWGobbler or VeepRaces.com.

Harper said the partnership with HuMane Fort Wayne adds a festive and community-focused element to the race. “This year, the race is going to the dogs… and cats,” he said, highlighting the animal shelter’s involvement and the opportunity to support local pets.

The Galloping Gobbler continues to draw runners and walkers of all ages, combining fitness, community spirit, and the holiday tradition of Thanksgiving in Fort Wayne.