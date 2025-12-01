December 1, 2025
Indiana News

Child Brought A Gun, Arrested

by Network Indiana0
gun belt, carry holster, gun holster, leather gun belt, handgun holster, gun, handgun, pistol, gun belt, gun belt, gun belt, gun holster, gun holster, gun holster, gun holster, gun holster, gun, gun, gun, gun, gun, handgun, pistol, pistol, pistol

FISHERS, Ind. (WOWO) — Fishers police arrested a child on Saturday after a fight involving a gun.

Officers arrived at Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) High School before they and the school looked at camera footage to figure out if the suspect left the building.

A Hamilton County deputy found the child, who was not an HSE student, in a neighborhood close by off school property and arrested him. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Officers say the child tried to hide the firearm, but it was later spotted on school property.

Related posts

Southern Indiana City Issues Tap Water Warning

Dean Jackson

State adds 1,046 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths

Caleb Hatch

Foreclosure Prevention Program Expanding

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.