A Border Patrol-Led Immigration Crackdown Is Coming To Greater New Orleans

(AP) — Around 250 federal border agents are aiming to arrest 5,000 people after Monday’s expected launch of what they’re calling “Swamp Sweep,” a months long immigration crackdown in southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi.

The deployment centered in liberal New Orleans is the latest to target a Democratic-run city as the Trump administration pursues its mass deportation agenda.

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who has led aggressive operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina, is expected to helm the campaign. Many people in the greater New Orleans area have been on edge since the planned operations were reported this month. Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he welcomes the federal agents.