Child Removed From Dangerous Situation In Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — Sheriff Doug Timmerman tells WOWO News that Deputies and Child Services Officials executed two search warrants at different residences simultaneously in Mendon to remove the child on a court order.

They found the child in the grandfather’s home where suspected drugs and related items were in plain view.

55-year-old David Hawkins and 52-year-old Heather Mullins were arrested on Felony Charges.

Hawkins also had a warrant out for his arrest.

The child’s mother, 34-year-old Sidney Darris was found at the other residence and was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

A man at that residence – 37-year-old Joseph Houser was jailed for obstruction.