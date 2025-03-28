March 28, 2025
Specialty Transportation Company Recognized For Excellence

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Transportation Network has been recognized for safety excellence by fleet maintenance company Whip Around for demonstrating exceptional commitment to vehicle safety, maintenance, and overall fleet efficiency.

CTN executive director Justin Clupper tells WOWO News that safety is at the core of everything they do, from drivers to mechanics and even administrators.

He said that CTN has provided highly specialized transportation for more than 25 years for seniors, the disabled, and low-income residents as well as those with medical needs.

He says providing safety-focused transportation fills in gaps in transit locally and makes sure those with needs get where they need to go securely and on time.

