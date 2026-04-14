April 14, 2026
Fox National

Chinese-Owned Vessel Passes Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Blockade On Iranian Ports

by Fox News0

(FOX NEWS) — The Chinese-owned oil and chemical tanker Rich Starry successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday amid a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

The Rich Starry was the first vessel to cross the strait since the U.S. imposed its blockade on Monday. The ship was initially turned back on Monday but was successful on its second attempt to cross.

The U.S. blockade only applies to vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports, and the Rich Starry was transiting the strait from the United Arab Emirates and was therefore allowed to pass.

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