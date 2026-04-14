Adam McDaniel Wanted

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — Adam McDaniel is wanted after a shooting that left a man critically injured, and court documents describe a dispute involving a child and messages about custody and money. He now also faces an enhanced charge for using a gun during the attack.

Police were called to Overlook Pointe Apartments on April 6 and found Rayne Shideler with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

Shideler told investigators a man he knew as “Adam,” later identified as McDaniel, shot him and took his son.

Court records say McDaniel had been in frequent contact with Marrissa Parker before the shooting, including conversations involving the child’s whereabouts. Records also show Parker messaged Shideler offering money for custody of the child.

The child was taken from the scene and later ended up with Parker. In an interview, the child told investigators “Adam” shot his father.

Parker is in jail on kidnapping and related charges. McDaniel remains at large and also faces attempted murder, kidnapping, and an enhanced weapon charge.