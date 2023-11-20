Christmas Cruise Thru opening tonight in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) — The 10th year for the Christmas Cruise Thru begins Monday at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville.
The Crescent-News reports that each night through Christmas Eve, a massive collection of lights will be on display from 6-9 p.m.
The Cruise Thru features 3.5 million lights with synchronized music and the course is over two miles long.
A goodwill donation will be collected at the gate.
While inside, barbecue is available along with shredded chicken sandwiches, hot chocolate, coffee, and other refreshments.
In addition, an indoor ice skating rink is open Thursdays through Sundays.
More than 90,000 people visited the Cruise Thru last year.