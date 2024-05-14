May 14, 2024
The Fort Wayne TinCaps Kickoff Two Week Homestand

(Photo Supplied/Fort Wayne TinCaps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After spending 13 games on the road, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return home to Parkview Field for a two week homestand to welcome in South Bend and Lansing.

First up, the TinCaps and Cubs will take the field for five-games starting on Tuesday. Here is the promotion Schedule for May 14th through May 19th:

Tuesday, May 14 (6:35pm)

  • Appearance by DaMarcus Beasley and Fort Wayne FC
  • Family Feast Nightpresented by US Foods: $2 hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn & soft drinks
Wednesday, May 15 (6:35pm)*

  • Paws & Clawspresented by Law’s Country Kennel: pets welcome with purchase of “Paw Pass,” and discounted White Claw seltzers
Thursday, May 16 (7:05pm)

  • Pregame Concertpresented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment: Grateful Groove
  • Thirsty Thursdaypresented by Rudy’s: $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials
Friday, May 17 (7:05pm)

Saturday, May 18 (6:35pm)

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 p.m.)

  • Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks
Bonus Promotion: Kids can run the bases after every game!

 

