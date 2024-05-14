The Fort Wayne TinCaps Kickoff Two Week Homestand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After spending 13 games on the road, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return home to Parkview Field for a two week homestand to welcome in South Bend and Lansing.

First up, the TinCaps and Cubs will take the field for five-games starting on Tuesday. Here is the promotion Schedule for May 14th through May 19th:

Tuesday, May 14 (6:35pm)

Appearance by DaMarcus Beasley and Fort Wayne FC

and Fort Wayne FC Family Feast Night presented by US Foods: $2 hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn & soft drinks

Wednesday, May 15 (6:35pm)*

Paws & Claws presented by Law’s Country Kennel: pets welcome with purchase of “Paw Pass,” and discounted White Claw seltzers

Thursday, May 16 (7:05pm)

Pregame Concert presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment: Grateful Groove

presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment: Grateful Groove Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy’s: $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials

Friday, May 17 (7:05pm)

POSTGAME FIREWORKS presented by Peter Franklin Jewelers

presented by Peter Franklin Jewelers Love and Roses Night

Appearance by “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner

Hometown Date Competition

Saturday, May 18 (6:35pm)

POSTGAME FIREWORKS presented by IU Fort Wayne

presented by IU Fort Wayne Mental Health Awareness Night

Pregame Seminar for local teams

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 p.m.)

Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks

Bonus Promotion: Kids can run the bases after every game!