The Fort Wayne TinCaps Kickoff Two Week Homestand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After spending 13 games on the road, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return home to Parkview Field for a two week homestand to welcome in South Bend and Lansing.
First up, the TinCaps and Cubs will take the field for five-games starting on Tuesday. Here is the promotion Schedule for May 14th through May 19th:
Tuesday, May 14 (6:35pm)
- Appearance by DaMarcus Beasley and Fort Wayne FC
- Family Feast Nightpresented by US Foods: $2 hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn & soft drinks
Wednesday, May 15 (6:35pm)*
- Paws & Clawspresented by Law’s Country Kennel: pets welcome with purchase of “Paw Pass,” and discounted White Claw seltzers
Thursday, May 16 (7:05pm)
- Pregame Concertpresented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment: Grateful Groove
- Thirsty Thursdaypresented by Rudy’s: $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials
Friday, May 17 (7:05pm)
- POSTGAME FIREWORKSpresented by Peter Franklin Jewelers
- Love and Roses Night
- Appearance by “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner
- Hometown Date Competition
Saturday, May 18 (6:35pm)
- POSTGAME FIREWORKSpresented by IU Fort Wayne
- Mental Health Awareness Night
- Pregame Seminar for local teams
Sunday, May 19 (1:05 p.m.)
- Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks
Bonus Promotion: Kids can run the bases after every game!