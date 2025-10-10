Christmas on Broadway 2025 Announced

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO)— Fort Wayne’s annual holiday tradition, Christmas on Broadway, celebrates its 21st year on Friday, November 21, 2025. The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. at Broadway Plaza and are expected to draw thousands of visitors from across Northeast Indiana.

This year’s featured charitable organization is World Baseball Academy (WBA). Youth participants from WBA will join the parade and take part in the tree lighting ceremony. The organization, which mentors young leaders across the region, will be highlighted throughout the evening.

The parade will be led by the nationally recognized Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band, followed by vintage firetrucks, neighborhood associations, and the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a 10-foot sleigh float with live reindeer.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. A towering 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, adorned with over 40,000 lights, will be lit to music and a synchronized fireworks display. Children will receive Santa hats, candy canes, and gifts from Deister Machine Company.

A new feature this year includes the Polar Express Train Ride, offering festive rides for children near the Shine & Hardin building. Food and drink vendors like Coterie Pizza and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will be onsite with holiday treats.

21Alive will broadcast the event live starting at 4:00 p.m., and WOWO will launch its annual Penny Pitch charity campaign with a live remote by Casey Hendrickson. Donations can be dropped off from passing vehicles on Broadway.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Fort Wayne Komets, Lake City Bank, Brigadoon Fitness, IU Health, Heller Homes, Prairie Farms Dairy, Deister Machine Company, Kelley Automotive, Keith Byers, CME Construction, Mudrack Tree Service, Kissinger Electric, Graycraft Signs Fort Wayne, and Downtown Fort Wayne.

Preparations begin Monday, November 17th, with the delivery of the tree by Mudrack Tree Service, and decoration by A Yard Apart. The lighting design is managed by Kissinger Electric, and site coordination is provided by the Associated Builders and Contractors Indiana/Kentucky Chapter.

The Broadway Plaza, located between the historic Electric Works to the north and Quimby Village to the south, will serve as the center of celebration.

A coloring contest for children will be featured in the Journal Gazette on Saturday, November 15. Winners will be announced Christmas Eve on 21Alive and WOWO and will receive prizes from Lake City Bank, Federated Media, and others.

The 21st Annual Christmas on Broadway also coincides with WOWO’s 100th anniversary and 21Alive’s continued commitment to family programming.