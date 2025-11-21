Christmas on Broadway Returns for Its 21st Year With Tree Lighting, Parade, Fireworks and Family Fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Downtown Fort Wayne will glow a little brighter Friday night as the 21st annual Christmas on Broadway celebration returns to Broadway Plaza, bringing thousands of residents together for what organizers call the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season.

Known affectionately as “Mr. Christmas,” event founder Steve Shine joined morning radio to share final details—and a few jokes—before the beloved community tradition gets underway. Shine warned forecasters that predicting rain for the celebration is “a seditious act,” though he said the weather outlook has improved and conditions are expected to be mild.

“We’re looking for a great night,” Shine said. “The temperatures will be mild for November, and the chances of rain are down. It’s going to be a spectacular event.”

A Celebration That Started With a Simple Idea

The event began in 2004 when Shine and his law partner, Tom Hardin, wanted to bring new life to the Broadway Plaza fountain during the winter months. They decided to install a Christmas tree at the site in hopes of giving neighborhood families something festive to enjoy.

“That first year, we had about 150 folks show up,” Shine said. “Last year, the estimate from Fort Wayne Police was about 5,000 people.”

Not long after the event launched, radio legend Charlie Butcher gave Shine the nickname “Mr. Christmas,” a title he has embraced ever since.

A Year-Round Operation

Planning for Christmas on Broadway starts almost immediately after the current year’s event ends. Shine and his wife, Jody, spend the early months of each year traveling across Allen County to evaluate donated trees.

By spring, the tree selection is made. This year’s centerpiece, a 40-foot spruce, comes from Brian and Laura Kent of Fort Wayne.

“It’s just a gorgeous tree—full-bodied, no bald spot,” Shine joked.

Tonight’s Festivities

Broadway will close promptly at 5 p.m. between Creighton Avenue and Home Avenue to accommodate crowds and event staging. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and use side-street parking, which Shine says is plentiful and walkable.

The event lineup includes:

5:30 p.m. — Parade kicks off

Featuring the Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band, an antique fire truck from the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum, neighborhood associations, the World Baseball Academy, and of course, Santa Claus.

6 p.m. — Christmas tree lighting and fireworks

Shine will be joined onstage by the WOWO crew, 21Alive, and the World Baseball Academy youth participants for the countdown.

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy food trucks, treats, entertainment, and rides—making the celebration one of Fort Wayne’s most family-friendly holiday traditions.

Community Support at the Center

As in previous years, the event partners with WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch fundraiser. This year’s recipient is Breastie Boxes, an organization supporting individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment. WOWO personalities, including Casey Hendrickson, Josh Miller, and Kayla Blakeslee, will be on-site collecting donations.

Shine emphasized the importance of community involvement, thanking WOWO’s staff and partners who help carry on the spirit of the event each year.

A Holiday Tradition That Endures

Whether it’s the parade, the fireworks, the live music, or the thrill of watching a 40-foot tree burst to life with thousands of lights, Christmas on Broadway has become a staple of the Fort Wayne holiday season.

“It’s really a good old-fashioned Christmas,” Shine said. “And it’s something that brings people together.”

More information about the event and Penny Pitch can be found at wowo.com.