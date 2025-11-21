Fog, Wet Roads Reported in Early-Morning Crash on US 20

Steuben County, Ind. (WOWO) The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious two-vehicle crash that left one driver critically injured early Thursday morning near West Otter Lake in rural Jackson Township.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a collision between a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 20. First responders arrived to find the driver of the passenger car trapped and unconscious inside the vehicle.

Crews from Steuben County EMS and the Orland Fire Department worked to free the driver, identified as 74-year-old Edward F. Nix of rural Angola. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The semi-truck driver, 55-year-old Pedro A. Garcia of East Chicago, suffered only minor injuries.

According to preliminary findings, Nix was traveling eastbound in a 2023 Kia when his vehicle went left of center for an unknown reason while negotiating a curve. Garcia, who was traveling westbound in a 1998 Kenworth semi, attempted to avoid the crash by steering onto the north shoulder, but the vehicles collided nearly head-on.

Authorities say seatbelts were in use and airbags deployed. Some fog was present at the time, and the road surface was wet. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Due to the severity of the collision, the Steuben County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) responded to assist with the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Angola Police Department and Indiana State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.