Citilink offering free rides, holiday shuttles in December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citilink is helping Fort Wayne’s shoppers this holiday season.

They’re offering a “Holiday Shuttle” and “Free Fare Saturdays” this month as they look to improve access to public transportation while also promoting community engagement.

Citilink’s “Holiday Shuttle” offers express service to Northcrest Shopping Center and Glenbrook Square Mall.

From 1:15 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, 13 and 20, shoppers can catch a ride on a bus from Citilink’s Central Station and ride to the two locations for the same price as regular routes. They will also be able to ride to the shopping centers from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Citilink will also be offering free regular and paratransit bus services at no cost on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 during “Free Fare Saturdays.”

More information can be found on Citilink’s website.