2-year-old dead, 6-month-old critically injured after house fire

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – A two-year-old is dead and a six-month-old was left in critical condition after a house fire in Wabash on Saturday.

Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire that happened shortly after 12 p.m. Reports say somebody passing by the residence noticed the fire and alerted family members who were in a separate part of the home.

A six-month-old was found unconscious and not breathing, and first responders began life-saving measures before transporting the baby to the hospital.

A two-year-old, now identified as Deliaha Goforth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The six-month-old is now in stable condition after being flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.

The investigation is still ongoing, though 21 Alive News says preliminary findings suggest the fire began on the first floor of the home in a room occupied by Deliaha, who was reportedly sleeping when the fire began.