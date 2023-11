FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – During a special meeting Thursday morning, the recently proposed annexation near Adams Center Road was passed by City Council members in a 7-0 vote.

On Oct. 10th, officials announced that the land is the focus of a Fortune 100 technology company to build a data center campus.

Some concerns posed by Council members pertained to design and the possible closure of Paulding Road.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, those concerns will be addressed at a later date.