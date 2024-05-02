City of Fort Wayne Celebrates Historic Preservation Month with Focus on “People Saving Places”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne is gearing up to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month throughout May, highlighting the theme of “People Saving Places.”

As the calendar turns to May, the City of Fort Wayne is embracing National Historic Preservation Month with a dedicated focus on honoring those who are actively involved in preserving the city’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Under the theme of “People Saving Places,” the City’s Community Development Division is leading initiatives to recognize and commemorate the efforts of individuals and groups who dedicate their time, energy, and resources to protect significant landmarks and historic districts.

“The essence of historic preservation lies in the dedication and commitment of people,” remarked Creager Smith, Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Fort Wayne. “It’s about actively engaging in the protection of our collective history, culture, and neighborhoods, ensuring that they remain vibrant for future generations.”

Throughout the month, the City’s Historic Preservation staff will utilize platforms such as the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook page and the official City website to share compelling facts and captivating images of historic buildings and locales. Additionally, residents are encouraged to contribute to the celebration by sharing photos and stories of landmark structures or culturally significant sites via social media using the hashtag #HPFW24.

To encourage exploration and appreciation of Fort Wayne’s rich architectural heritage, the Historic Preservation staff has curated walking tour brochures for various historic districts, including The Landing and downtown historic buildings. These brochures are readily available for download on the City’s Historic Preservation website and at key locations such as Visit Fort Wayne and the Community Development office.

As part of its ongoing commitment to heritage development, the City’s Historic Preservation program offers a range of assistance to property owners and neighborhoods, including technical guidance to preserve or restore the historical integrity of properties.

Residents keen on joining the celebration or seeking further information are encouraged to visit the City’s dedicated Historic Preservation webpage.