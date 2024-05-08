City of Fort Wayne Launches Data Fort Wayne

Provided by the City’s Community Development Division, Data Fort Wayne aims to equip residents, neighborhood leaders, and local organizations with vital insights into the demographics and characteristics of Fort Wayne’s various neighborhoods. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ease data-driven decision-making and enhance community participation.

Working closely with neighborhood associations and other local entities, the Community Development Division gathers crucial data necessary for various grant applications at the local, state, and federal levels. By modifying access to this information through Data Fort Wayne, the city seeks to empower its residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their communities.

Data Fort Wayne pulls data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, providing users with a standardized and reliable source of demographic information. Optimized for desktop browsers, the platform offers built-in navigation and user-friendly features to ensure accessibility for all.

Residents, neighborhood leaders, and local organizations are encouraged to explore the wealth of information available on the Data Fort Wayne website at datafortwayne.org.