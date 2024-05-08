FWCS students celebrate biking to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Students at five Fort Wayne Community Schools elementaries and eight middle schools will celebrate riding bikes to school with various activities during the next two weeks.

Franke Park, Northcrest and St. Joseph Central elementary schools participated in National Bike to School Day this morning. Students at the schools had the opportunity to ride their bikes to school, demonstrating bike safety and learning how to ride together.

Last week, Parkview Trauma provided helmets to students participating in the event. Bicycle helmets reduce the risk of bicycle-related head injury by about 80 percent, but most bike riders do not wear helmets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eight FWCS middle schools are participating in a Bike to School Challenge this week. Schools will count the number of students riding bikes each day. The school with the most riders (based on a percentage of school enrollment) will win a trophy and prizes, sponsored by Active Transportation Coalition.

In addition to teaching students how to travel safely and the importance of wearing a helmet, the Bike to School events are also designed to build awareness in the community of the many children who walk and bike to school. It serves as a reminder to adult drivers to be aware and patient as students make their way to and from school.