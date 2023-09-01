City prepared for next round of warm weather

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne) – The City of Fort Wayne today announced cooling stations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures forecasted to impact our area.

-The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., from 3-7 p.m.

-The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Services being provided by the City and The Salvation Army are in addition to the proactive efforts led by The Rescue Mission downtown. The Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, including Labor Day, regardless of outside temperature.

In addition, GFL will begin collecting solid waste materials at 5 a.m. Tuesday-Friday instead of the traditional 6 a.m. start time. With the Labor Day holiday, residents are reminded that collection of garbage and recycling materials will be pushed back one day all next week. Residents are reminded to set out their bins the night before their scheduled collection day.