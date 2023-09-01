One injured in shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was injured in a shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon.

Police responded shortly after 12 p.m. after an adult male called police dispatch saying that he had been shot in the leg. Officers then located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg near the fountain.

Witness statements revealed the shooting resulted from an altercation with another man, who then fled the scene.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day Friday and re-open Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or by using the free P3 Tips App.