Clay Travis & Buck Sexton to host 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on WOWO 92.3 FM & 1190 AM

As Dan Bongino leaves radio to become the new FBI Deputy Director, WOWO 92.3 FM & 1190 AM will become the new home of the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, starting Monday, March 17. Read below about the hosts you’ll be hearing from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays.

Each day on the program, Travis and Sexton tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Together, they guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

Clay Travis previously hosted FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning-drive program, Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis, which launched in 2016 and was broadcast on more than 350 stations nationwide. Based in Nashville, Tenn., the program featured Travis’ informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary on the latest sports headlines, as well as interviews and listener interaction.

In 2019, Travis launched Wins & Losses with Clay Travis on the iHeartPodcast Network.

The program features candid, in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports, entertainment, business and beyond, who discuss their inspiring journeys to success, including their wins and losses along the way.

The founder of the wildly popular OutKick.com also hosts the top-ranking Outkick The Show webcast, which is streamed live on Facebook, and is then turned into an audio-only podcast. Millions of fans consistently watch/listen to Outkick the Show, making it one of the most-watched and longest-running daily sports shows on both platforms.

Additionally, Travis co-hosts FS1’s first-ever, daily gambling TV show FOX Bet Live alongside Alex Curry, “Cousin Sal” Iacono, and other betting aficionados.

In July of 2007, Travis published his first book Dixieland Delight, a critically-acclaimed chronicle of his 2006 tour of all 12 Southeastern Conference football stadiums and his entertaining fan experiences at every stop. The Nashville native and former lawyer previously wrote columns for CBSSports.com for four years before joining Deadspin as an editor in 2008.

During fall of that year, he began his second book, On Rocky Top: A Front-Row Seat to the End of an Era, an all-access tell-all documenting the University of Tennessee football program over the course of its season. His third book, Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too: How the Left is Ruining Sports with Politics, was released by Harper Collins in September 2018.

After spending 2009-2011 as a columnist for AOL FanHouse, Travis launched Outkick The Coverage, then an SEC-centric news and opinion blog, in July 2011. Gaining strong traction through the world of social media, Outkick became an internet phenomenon, attracting an average of two million unique visitors each month. He also co-hosted the top-rated 3HL on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville for five years.

A graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School, Travis is married with three children, and lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Buck Sexton previously hosted The Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour weekday talk radio program syndicated by Premiere Networks on more than 200 stations nationwide. Sexton also hosted a live weekday program on iHeartRadio’s 710 WOR in New York from February 2020 through June 2021.

In addition to his radio shows, Sexton appears frequently on Fox News Channel and other outlets as a political commentator and national security analyst. Throughout his career, he has served as a guest host for The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Sean Hannity Show and The Glenn Beck Program.

Prior to joining Premiere Networks in February 2017, Sexton was a political commentator for CNN. During that time, he was also national security editor for TheBlaze.com and hosted The Buck Sexton Show on TheBlazeTV and TheBlazeRadio.

Sexton previously served as a CIA officer in the Counterterrorism Center (CTC) and the Office of Iraq Analysis. He completed tours of duty as an intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as other hotspots around the globe, and led intelligence briefings for senior U.S. officials including President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. Sexton also served in the New York Police Department (NYPD) Intelligence Division, working on counterterrorism and counter-radicalization issues.

In April of 2012, Sexton published is first book, Occupy: American Spring: The Making of a Revolution. In the book he goes behind-the-scenes at Occupy Wall Street and uncovers the radical goals of the not-so-ragtag movement. In 2019, he authored The Socialism Survival Guide, indicating the trends going on in many major cities where Democratic City Halls have changed the course of their communities and how to cope in such environments. Additionally, Sexton writes for American Consequences and the Independent Chronicle, two digital publications covering news and politics.

A native of New York City, Sexton holds a B.A. in Political Science from Amherst College. Fans can follow him on Facebook, or @BuckSexton on X and Instagram.