March 11, 2025
Fort Wayne Man Facing Felony Charges in Dangerous Devices Case

by Brian Ford
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): A 61 year old Fort Wayne man is in jail after being arrested Monday afternoon at his home on the city’s Northwest Side.

The Fort Wayne Police Hazardous Devices Unit was called to assist other law enforcement at a home in the 2200 block of Meridian Street at about 4-P.M. Officers on-scene had located several improvised devices that were suspicious.

An investigation by specialists determined that the devices were dangerous and they were removed and secured without incident.

As a result, 61 year old Joe Ellis Gray Jr., was arrested and charged with Possession of a Dangerous Device – A level 5 Felony.

