March 29, 2026
Local News

Clothes For Joes Holds Kickoff Ceremony

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Homeless veterans should soon be able to access hot showers, clean clothing and additional resources all in the same place. 

“Clothes for Joes” held its official kickoff ceremony for its capital campaign on Saturday, with plans to raise at least $250,000. 

The money will help get the Ceterans’ Service Center running, with hopes of having it open by Veteran’s Day. 

Laundry facilities, an address and mailboxes, showers and bathrooms, free clothes, mental health services and more will be accessible through the Center. 

Those interested in making a donation can click HERE.

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