Clothes For Joes Hosts Shovel Ceremony For New Veterans Service Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Clothes for Joes marked a major milestone Saturday with a shovel ceremony for its new veterans service center on East Washington Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

Community members toured the future facility and learned how to support the project.

The center will provide clothing, showers, barber services, mail, internet access and other resources for veterans, especially those experiencing homelessness.

Organizers have also launched a $250,000 capital campaign to help complete the project.

You can find more information on Clothes for Joes HERE.