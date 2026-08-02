August 3, 2026
Local News

Clothes For Joes Hosts Shovel Ceremony For New Veterans Service Center

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo Supplied

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Clothes for Joes marked a major milestone Saturday with a shovel ceremony for its new veterans service center on East Washington Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

Community members toured the future facility and learned how to support the project.

The center will provide clothing, showers, barber services, mail, internet access and other resources for veterans, especially those experiencing homelessness.

Organizers have also launched a $250,000 capital campaign to help complete the project.

You can find more information on Clothes for Joes HERE.

Related posts

FWPD finds Spice, Hydrocodone in motel room

Darrin Wright

Tip Leads To Mobile Meth Lab In Churubusco

WOWO News

Lineman injured after fall

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.