Columbia City Police Department announces deputy chief

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Columbia City’s police department has a new deputy police chief.

Officer Chris Anderson will fill the open position, the department announced Friday.

Anderson has nearly 15 years of experience in law enforcement and joined CCPD in early 2023 as a patrolman.

“I am excited to have Deputy Chief Anderson as my right-hand man and look forward to watching his leadership blossom within our department,” said Chief Gary Parrett. “In the time he has been with the Columbia City Police Department, Chris has built many positive relationships within both the Department and the Community.”

Anderson’s new role officially began on Jan. 1.