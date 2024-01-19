Defiance And Paulding Counties Have Been Awarded $90,000 Through The Lead Safe Ohio Program

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — That was announced by Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland.

The funds will go toward waterline replacement, window and door replacement, siding enclosure, soffit enclosure, porch component repair, and lead cleaning efforts.

Nearly $100 million has been provided throughout Ohio to support lead mitigation and prevention projects.

According to The Crescent News, the 82nd District also will receive a $1.1 million grant in Putnam County to rehabilitate ten owner-occupied homes, repair 15 owner-occupied homes, and include a fair housing component, according to a press release issued by Klopfenstein’s office.

Additionally, funding for the grant is made possible through the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program. SOQ.