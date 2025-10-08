Comey Pleads Not Guilty In Justice Department Case

Alexandria, VA. (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a criminal case that has thrown a spotlight on the Justice Department’s efforts to target adversaries of President Donald Trump.

Comey entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago, kick-starting a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution.