October 8, 2025
National News

Comey Pleads Not Guilty In Justice Department Case

by AP News0
"FBI Director Speaks on Civil Rights and Law Enforcement at Conference" by fbi, CC BY-SA 2.0

Alexandria, VA. (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a criminal case that has thrown a spotlight on the Justice Department’s efforts to target adversaries of President Donald Trump.

Comey entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago, kick-starting a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution.

