First Frost And Freeze Possible in Fort Wayne This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents in northeast Indiana should prepare for the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with the first frost and possible freeze expected Thursday and Friday mornings.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, Thursday morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s, bringing the potential for patchy frost across the region. However, it’s Friday morning that poses the greatest risk, with low temperatures expected to fall into the low to mid 30s. A hard freeze is possible, which could officially bring an end to the growing season for 2025.

Gardeners and farmers are advised to take protective measures for any sensitive plants or late crops, especially Thursday night ahead of Friday’s colder temperatures.

For families, a coat is strongly recommended for children heading to school over the next two mornings. Despite the chilly starts, afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s through the end of the week.

Looking ahead, a warming trend is expected heading into the weekend and early next week, with daytime highs climbing into the 70s—offering a welcome return to more seasonable fall weather.