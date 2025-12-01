Community Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant For New Haven Youth-Led Park Project

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — A youth-driven effort to create a new public park in New Haven has received a major boost. The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne will present a $25,000 grant to the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) and the City of New Haven during a ceremony Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall.

MYAC, a non-profit teen leadership organization, has spent the past year spearheading plans for the new Guardian Park, which will be built immediately east of City Hall. The project is designed to give students hands-on experience in fundraising, project management, and civic engagement.

“Getting involved in this project has given us a chance to be a part of something big in New Haven,” said MYAC President Arianna St. John-Jones. “We started with teen input in 2024, named the park, and have worked on everything from budgeting to design. Our goal is to create a park for all ages and leave a legacy for MYAC.”

Plans for Guardian Park call for three phases of development. Phase I includes playground equipment featuring swings, slides, a walkway bridge, a jungle dome, sensory play elements, and benches. Phase II adds sport courts for pickleball, volleyball, and badminton, along with a fountain MYAC members have named Serenity Circle. Phase III will incorporate a donor recognition area, MYAC lettering, art installations, memorial trees, and additional landscaping.

Mayor Steve McMichael praised the students’ leadership. “I am incredibly proud to work with these brilliant young minds,” McMichael said. “Hands-on experience is one of the best ways to learn. I hope they carry these memories forward for years to come.”

Community Foundation Chief Impact Officer Alison Gerardot said supporting the effort aligns with the foundation’s mission. “Creating a community where every person can thrive is central to our values,” she said. “We are pleased to help fund this park and grateful for the leadership shown by MYAC and Mayor McMichael.”

Although the grant marks a major milestone, MYAC is continuing to raise funds toward the project’s $125,000 goal and plans to pursue additional crowdfunding opportunities through the state.

Residents interested in supporting the project can contact Deb-Anne Smith at dsmith@newhaven.in.gov