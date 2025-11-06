Community Harvest Food Bank Receives 30,000 Meals From Glick Philanthropies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Families across northeast Indiana will soon have access to 30,000 more meals thanks to a $7,500 donation from Glick Philanthropies to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

The donation comes as many Hoosiers prepare for the expiration of federal SNAP benefits, a change that’s expected to increase food insecurity for thousands of households.

“As our community prepares for the upcoming expiration of SNAP benefits, we recognize that countless families will soon face increased challenges putting food on the table,” Glick Philanthropies said in a statement announcing the donation. “This funding is enough to purchase 30,000 meals to support Community Harvest Food Bank’s vital work during this critical time.”

Community Harvest President and CEO Carmen Cumberland said the support will help meet an essential community need.

“The most fundamental need is food, and thriving begins when that need is met,” Cumberland said. “Glick Foundation has long stood beside us in our mission, recognizing the importance of nourishing our neighbors, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

David Barrett, Vice Chair, President and CEO of the Glick Family Foundation, said the organization wanted to help address the growing demand for food assistance.

“While food insecurity was already a pervasive problem, food banks are now facing growing demand due to threats to SNAP, the federal government shutdown, and rising food prices,” Barrett said. “It is our privilege to support Community Harvest Food Bank as they connect community members throughout northeast Indiana to essential food.”

The funding will support food purchases for all of Community Harvest’s hunger-relief programs across nine counties. These include:

Farm Wagon, a mobile food pantry operating at 13 locations, open to anyone in need with no registration required. The drive-thru distributions focus on produce and non-perishable items.

Hope for Heroes, a program serving veterans and their surviving spouses. More than 700 veterans used the program in October, which allows monthly pantry visits with a military ID or DD214.

Community Cupboard, the on-site food pantry at Community Harvest. Residents can receive food once per month using a voucher from local non-profits or churches.

Cumberland said donations like Glick’s are crucial as the organization continues to serve thousands of households each month.

To learn more about Community Harvest’s programs or to find ways to donate or volunteer, visit www.chfb.org

