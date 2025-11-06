Trump Unveils Deal To Lower Costs On Obesity Drugs

(AP) — President Donald Trump unveiled a deal Thursday with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand coverage and reduce prices for their popular obesity treatments Zepbound and Wegovy.

The drugs are part of a new generation of obesity medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that have soared in popularity in recent years.

Access to the drugs has been limited because of their costs — around $500 a month for higher doses — and spotty insurance coverage.

Coverage of the drugs for obesity will expand to Medicare patients starting next year, according to the administration, which said some lower prices also will be phased in for patients without coverage.

Thursday’s announcement is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to rein in soaring drug prices in its efforts to address cost-of-living concerns among voters.

Still, it’s unclear how much the price drop will be felt by consumers. Drug prices can vary based on the competition for treatments and insurance coverage.