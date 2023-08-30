Community invited to Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge dedication

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne) – The community is invited to join Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), military officials, and federal, state and local government officials, for a ceremony to dedicate the renamed and renovated Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The City and the northeast Indiana delegation of the Indiana General Assembly worked together to get the bridge renamed.

The ceremony will take place Sunday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. on the bridge located along Lafayette Street (Spy Run Avenue) near The Old Fort. Lafayette Street will be closed between Main Street and The Old Fort.

Veterans who attend the celebration are encouraged to wear their military uniforms and to bring a photo of themselves taken during the time they served.

The construction investment was $5.3 million, with 66 percent of the funding coming from federal/state resources and the remaining 34 percent from the City. R.L. McCoy was the lead contractor on the project, Engineering Resources Inc. was the bridge designer and Design Collaborative was the architect.

The renovation of this signature gateway bridge provides motorists and pedestrians with safe and innovative ways to navigate Fort Wayne. Leaders are grateful for the opportunity the community has to honor and recognize all branches of the military.