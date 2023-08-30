Indiana Chamber named State Chamber of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The National Association of State Chambers has awarded its top honor to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber received the 2023 State Chamber of the Year award at the national group’s annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska.

The award “highlight bests practices among state chambers and recognizes NASC member chambers and their leaders who have distinguished themselves by providing exceptional services and outstanding results for their members,” according to the NASC website.

The Indiana Chamber said receiving the honor represented the first time in the award’s history that the vote was unanimous.

“It’s such an honor to earn this recognition by our peers and it’s a fitting commentary on the hard work of our staff, board and volunteers,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a news release. “Representing Indiana’s business community is a privilege, and we take a great deal of pride in promoting economic prosperity in the Hoosier state.”

Brinegar said the chamber consistently ranks among the top state chambers for revenue, which allows the organization to continue to reinvest in programs and pursue partnerships to help employees prosper.

This is the first time the Indiana Chamber has received the award.