Concordia Lutheran Senior Nominated for NFL Latino Youth Honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Concordia Lutheran High School senior Ariella Rivera, a member of the school’s first-ever girls flag football team, has been named one of two Indiana nominees for the NFL Latino Youth Honor in association with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivera was nominated by her coach, Scott Storm, for her leadership, dedication, and positive impact both on and off the field. Each NFL team selected one male and one female high school senior from their state for the recognition, resulting in 64 nominations nationwide. From those, eight finalists will be chosen as national honorees.

Rivera’s achievements extend well beyond athletics. She serves as captain of the JROTC Color Guard, X-Squad, and Drill Team; is vice president of HOSA–Future Health Professionals; and has been an active member of Helping Hands for three years. Athletically, she has earned three varsity letters in volleyball and has played four years of softball.

Outside school, Rivera volunteers at the Community Harvest Food Bank and McMillan Health Center and works at Kroger, assisting Spanish-speaking customers. As the second oldest of six children in a single-parent household, she has demonstrated resilience, compassion, and a commitment to excellence.

“One of my favorite things to say out loud when I am on the football field or sharing in other challenging situations with others is sí, se puedes—Spanish for ‘yes, you can,’” Rivera said. “To me, it’s a reminder that you can do anything when God is with you.”

As part of her recognition, Rivera and a guest attended the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium, where she received VIP pregame sideline access and was recognized on the field before kickoff.

Rivera’s nomination highlights her leadership and the success of Concordia Lutheran’s new girls’ flag football program. Winners of the NFL Latino Youth Honors will be announced at the 2026 NFL Honors awards show, which celebrates standout players and young leaders from the 2025 NFL season.