College Countdown: Indiana’s Best Schools and What They Really Offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – College application season can be stressful for high school seniors, especially those applying for early decision. Whether the dream is Ivy League or a four-year university, making a decision on which school is right for you can be daunting. To aid in the process, WalletHub has conducted a study ranking Indiana’s top ten colleges and universities to help inform seniors on which could be the best school for them.
Starting in Bloomington, Indiana University offers a compelling mix of strengths and challenges, making it a strong choice for many students, but not without trade-offs. On the plus side, IU Bloomington is widely praised for its beautiful campus, vibrant student life, and broad academic offerings. Students commend the diversity and inclusiveness of the community, and departments like the Kelley School of Business enjoy strong national reputations. The Indiana University library system is also among the largest in the nation, supporting extensive research resources and scholarly work. However, IU faces criticism in a few key areas. Class sizes in popular majors can be large, limiting individual interaction with professors. Some students point out older dorms, variable housing quality, and logistical challenges getting across the sprawling campus on tight schedules. There are also concerns about student debt, as the average debt load for graduates exceeds the national average.
Butler University, located in Indianapolis, boasts several strong advantages: small class sizes, a student-to-faculty ratio that fosters close mentorship, and a well-regarded commitment to experiential learning that often leads students into internships and community engagement. It’s also earned top regional rankings—U.S. News named it the No. 1 Regional University in the Midwest for the seventh straight year. Students often praise the tight-knit campus culture and how accessible professors are. However, drawbacks include a high price tag typical of private institutions, and complaints about the dining options and off-campus social life. Some critics say the campus exists in a kind of “Butler Bubble,” isolating students from broader Indianapolis issues. Others note a lack of racial, socioeconomic, and cultural diversity, and that tuition increases can feel steep. Ultimately, for students who value close faculty access and a tight community, Butler offers a compelling option, but prospective attendees should weigh the cost and lifestyle trade-offs carefully.