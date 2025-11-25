November 25, 2025
Coroner Identifies 85-Year-Old Auburn Man Killed in State Road 1 Crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An 85-year-old Auburn man has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash on State Road 1.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Jimmie Joe Miller died at the scene from blunt force injuries to the chest. His death has been ruled an accident. Miller is the 39th traffic fatality recorded in Allen County this year.

Two other people were seriously injured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

