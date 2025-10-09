Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Surge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) – Domestic violence fatalities in Ohio have reached their highest level in a decade, according to a new report from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN).

WTVG Toledo 13 reports that in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025, 157 people died as a result of domestic violence—a 37% increase from the 114 deaths reported the year before.

ODVN says it’s the highest number since the organization began tracking fatalities in the state.

“This was a tremendously lethal year for domestic violence in Ohio,” said Lisa DeGeeter, ODVN’s senior director of policy and prevention. “The number of fatalities from intimate partner violence and fatal IPV cases rose dramatically.”

Key Findings from the ODVN Fatality Report:

157 total deaths related to domestic violence in 2024–2025

40 cases involved murder-suicides

84% of deaths involved a firearm

61 out of 74 primary victims were women

56 out of 62 perpetrators who died were men

36 children were present when a death occurred

92 children were left without one or both parents

Lawmakers Push for Custody Reforms

As the numbers climb, some Ohio lawmakers are calling for legislative change to better protect children and survivors of abuse.

State Senators Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) were honored by ODVN with the Leadership in Policy Award for their bipartisan efforts to support victim advocacy groups and introduce child custody reforms in domestic violence cases.

“The data tells a devastating story,” said ODVN Policy Director Maria York. “By working with policymakers, community leaders, and survivors, we can create systems that prioritize safety and justice.”

How You Can Help

ODVN encourages community members to:

Know the signs of abuse

Support survivors

Advocate for stronger protections

Donate to local domestic violence shelters and programs

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org for confidential support.