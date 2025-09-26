September 26, 2025
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Fort Wayne Police Shooting

by Macy Gray
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 33-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a police shooting on Monday on the city’s north side, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Jacob Lee Leckenby died of multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to the 2100 block of Saint Mary’s Avenue on Sept. 22. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority pronounced him dead at the scene.

The coroner ruled Leckenby’s death a homicide caused by a police-action shooting. He is the 31st homicide victim in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

