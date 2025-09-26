The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fall activities with a side of sweltering heat sounds right on track for Fort Wayne this time of year. This is your one chance to throw on your Halloween costume without your winter coat before the inevitable first snow at the end of October. Here are some fun Halloween ideas for the whole family this weekend, and even a few non-themed night out activities.

Columbia City’s beloved Haunted Jail opens this weekend and will be open until early November. Tickets start at $25 for a basic package, and platinum packages start at $40. All tickets can be purchased at the booth outside the jail.

Fort Wayne’s Haunted Castle and Black Forrest also opens today at 7 p.m.. Early in the season, the Forrest may not open right at 7, as it must be completely dark out to operate properly. Individual haunt tickets are $15, and combo tickets start at $25 with upgrades available.

The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is a vibrant run/walk event that celebrates healthy living and brings together people of all fitness levels. The energy at the festival is contagious, with participants of all ages and abilities joining in to enjoy a fun, active day in Downtown Fort Wayne! Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just getting started with your fitness goals, this inclusive event offers a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to get moving and embrace a healthier lifestyle. It’s a perfect opportunity to challenge yourself, enjoy the community spirit, and have fun while staying active. The Saturday event features three race distances (4 Mile, 10K, and Half Marathon) to suit people of all walks of life! Participants are enthusiastically encouraged along the way by neighborhood cheer groups and live music performers, and they’re awarded a finisher medal at the Finish Line at Parkview Field. Wherever you are in your fitness journey, this is the race for YOU!

Head downtown for a FREE, fun, and educational family-friendly event honoring our rivers and the vital role they play in our communities. Enjoy an afternoon filled with engaging activities and hands-on learning experiences led by local environmental and conservation organizations, live music, kids’ activities, and more! Enjoy a continuous screening of the movie “River” (2024) in the Park Foundation Pavilion. Activities from 3-7 pm, music from 5-7 pm. End your evening with us and enjoy a special screening of Jaws from 7:30-9 p.m.

Have fun this weekend and remember to stay safe. See you next week!