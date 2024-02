FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County corner has released the identity of a toddler who was killed in a shooting Saturday.

23-month-old Dailoni Daniels accessed a gun under a pillow in a Shawnee Drive home and died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death remains under investigation.

The child’s father, 29-year-old Travell Daniels, was charged with neglect. Daniels said he had left a loaded gun underneath his pillow in a bedroom earlier Saturday afternoon.