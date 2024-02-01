Next phase of Bass Road project to begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Monday morning commute will look very different for those who take Bass Road to travel to school or work.

Starting Monday, the Allen County Highway Department will begin the next phase of the Bass Road project. The stretch of construction will begin just west of the Bass Road and N. Scott Road intersection and continue east, ending just past the Westcott Ridge neighborhood.

The N. Scott Road and Bass Road intersection will be closed through November.

“We understand that this work creates some logistical issues for people living in the area, so we posted closure pre-warning signs on Jan. 24 to give people a week and a half to take note of construction and plan a new route accordingly,” shared Allen County Highway Director, Bill Hartman. “Bass Road is a strategic corridor cutting through the west central part of Allen County. Due to many low-lying areas and several waterways, the roadwork has required extensive engineering and stretches of bridgework and roundabouts, features that increase construction time.”

The first phase of the Bass Road construction project began in April 2017. The project requires five phases, spanning through 2025 – nine years to complete. Clearing of right-of-way, utility relocation, storm sewer installation, and trail construction are all part of the project beyond just the concrete work. Federal funding is covering 80% of the project costs.