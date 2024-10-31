Country Heritage Winery’s Annual Holiday Market Returns This Sunday

LAOTTO, Ind. (WOWO) — The event runs from noon to 4 PM.

Country Heritage Winery is excited to bring back their Annual Holiday Market, bigger than ever, featuring nearly 50 local vendors-all supporting three local charities

This free, family-friendly event will explore a variety of goods from boutiques, home décor, accessories, candles, woodwork, and much more.

Check the Facebook event for a full list of vendors:https://www.facebook.com/share/15FydYHhte/.

As a reminder, just for attending, you’ll receive a raffle ticket to win product baskets from our amazing vendors, and bringing donation items will earn you even more tickets to win.

Doors open at 11 AM, but the market officially kicks off at noon.

This year, they will support: SonShine Ministries from DeKalb County, Noble County Miracle Tree Inc., and YWCA of Northeast Indiana from Allen County.

Each donation made at the event will contribute to these charities, with attendees receiving a ticket for every item donated, in addition to the ticket for attending.

Accepted Donation Items Include:

– Hygiene Products (e.g., shampoo, conditioner, body wash)

– Clothing (e.g., Thinsulate gloves, bras, essential t-shirts)

– Non-Perishable Food Items for the Food Pantry

– Family Games and Puzzles

All items must be brand new.

For a complete list of accepted items and their corresponding ticket values, please refer to the event description on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15FydYHhte/.

In addition to holiday shopping, guests can enjoy our full kitchen menu, featuring two special items: Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup.

Wine flights will also be available for purchase during the market, though our tasting bar will open for tastings from 4 PM until close at 8 PM.

For more information, visit http://www.countryheritagewinery.com or check our Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/share/15FydYHhte/.