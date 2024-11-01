Fort Wayne Police Investigate Death Near Airport Expressway Railroad Tracks, Early Morning Closure Expected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal incident along the railroad tracks on Airport Expressway between Airport Drive and Bluffton Road.

Investigators report that the incident, involving a locomotive, does not currently appear to be suspicious.

The scene is expected to disrupt early morning traffic, with Airport Expressway closed for several hours as police conduct their investigation. Commuters should plan alternate routes to avoid the area, as Norfolk Southern Police Department joins local authorities in their efforts.