Crane Tips Over On I-469 in Allen County, Causing Lane Closure

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday afternoon that led to lane closures along southbound I-469 in Allen County.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. in a construction zone between Stellhorn and North River roads.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, a crane tipped over onto its side and fell into a ditch along the roadway. The operator was able to get out of the crane and suffered only minor injuries.

The right lane of southbound I-469 remains closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while cleanup continues.