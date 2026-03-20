March 20, 2026
AP

UK To Allow US To Use Bases Against Iran Attacks In Strait Of Hormuz

by AP News0
silhouette of tower during night time

(AP) — British ministers have agreed to allow the U.S. military to use the U.K.’s bases in operations to prevent Iran attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, No. 10 Downing Street said ministers met Friday afternoon and “confirmed that the agreement for the U.S. to use U.K. bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes U.S. defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The statement follows President Donald Trump’s labelling of NATO partners as “cowards” for not directly joining operations to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the U.S. to use U.K. bases in the region for defensive operations a few days after the start of the war on Feb. 28, when Iran started launching missiles and drones around the Middle East, notably those on the other side of the Persian Gulf.

Under that agreement, U.S. armed forces could use the bases to target Iran’s missiles and missile facilities.

Related posts

Global Shares Trade Mixed After Wall Street Hits Records on Tech Gains

Macy Gray

Woman gets year in jail for leaving 3 children in car

AP News

Report: Fewer new concealed-carry licenses issued in 2019

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.