PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Eastbound U.S 24 is down to one lane in Paulding County following a crash.

The crash happened at U.S. 24 and County Road 87 around 10:15 a.m.

According to the department, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a dump truck.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, one person was seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital.