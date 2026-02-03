Winter Safety Reminder After Woman Found in Snow

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (WOWO) A Clermont County, Ohio, man helped an older woman who had fallen in the snow while retrieving her mail following a recent winter storm.

Shannon Limning, a DoorDash driver for three years, said he saw the woman lying near her mailbox Wednesday morning and knew he needed to act. Another passerby joined Limning in assisting the woman to safety.

Limning told WXIX/Gray News that the snow and ice likely caused the fall and that unshoveled sidewalks and driveways pose serious risks, especially to older residents. “Had we not come by, she could have gone into some kind of medical emergency,” he said.

The woman expressed gratitude, telling Limning he was her “hero.” Limning said the incident is a reminder for neighbors to check on one another during harsh winter conditions. He suggested stopping by or calling elderly residents if sidewalks are icy or cars appear stranded.

Limning said the experience reinforced the importance of community vigilance during winter weather and hopes his story encourages others to help those in need.