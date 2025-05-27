Deadly Paulding County Stabbing Ends in Murder Charge

Grover Hill, OH (WOWO) A 40 year old Paulding County man is dead following an apparent stabbing at a home in rural Latty Township, southwest of the Village of Grover Hill, and a 20 year old man has been charged.

Sheriff Jason Landers says that deputies were called to the home at 16369 County Road 24 at about 12:48 this morning and found 40 year old Derek Eugene Pontius suffering from stab wounds. The suspect was identified as 20 year old Corbin Michael Delgado, and had fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Van Wert County hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At about 1:48 A.M. a Deputy Sheriff located Delgado in Grover Hill. An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper assisted with apprehending Delgado who was booked on a murder charge in the Paulding County Jail.