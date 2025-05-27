A Case Of Suspected Impaired Driving Turned Deadly On Memorial Day

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The investigation is continuing into a deadly two-vehicle crash on State Route 15 in the village of Brunersberg just northwest of Defiance Ohio that left two people seriously injured and one person dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called just before 11:30 Monday morning after a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Mark Riebesehl of Defiance crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a small SUV driven by a 67-year-old Defiance man head-on.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Riebesehl and his 22-year-old passenger – Avery Calhoun – were seriously injured.

Alcohol and drug impairment is believed to have contributed to that crash.