December 18, 2023
Local News

DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor accused of misconduct

by Derek Decker0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – DeKalb County’s chief deputy prosecutor is being accused of serious misconduct in a domestic battery case.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Robert Hardy allegedly called defense attorney Stephanie Hamilton a “childish b****” and contacted defendant Skylar Gibson’s wife to discuss her testimony.

Gibson was facing a count of domestic battery on Thursday, but Judge Adam Squiller dismissed the charge after learning of Hardy’s alleged conduct.

In addition, Hamilton accused Hardy of threatening to share a video of Hamilton in an OWI incident to “destroy her private practice.” Hardy apparently also said Squiller and Hamilton had an ongoing inappropriate relationship.

